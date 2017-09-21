Arrest made in Bainbridge stabbing

A Bainbridge man is charged with aggravated assault after an overnight stabbing on South West Street.

Police said they found Marvin Tillman lying in the road, bleeding from a stab wound in his chest around 10:30 Wednesday night.

Witnesses said they saw Tillman fighting with Ladawn Edwards moments before that call came in.

Investigators said Tillman's wounds were serious, and this could have easily turned into a murder investigation.

"The extent of his injuries, and the amount of blood that he lost, he was very lucky to be alive. So at the time, and during the investigation, we were still on the fence on whether this was going to be a homicide or an aggravated assault," said Chris Avery, Investigator, Bainbridge Public Safety

Police said Edwards was found hiding behind a kitchen counter and taken into custody.

He was transported to the Decatur County jail.

No word yet on Tillman's condition, but police said he is still in the hospital.

