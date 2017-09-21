Arrest made in Bainbridge stabbing

For the first time in 12 years, the city of Moultrie is lowering taxes. This comes after a new budget for the upcoming year passed on Tuesday.More >>
For the first time in 12 years, the city of Moultrie is lowering taxes. This comes after a new budget for the upcoming year passed on Tuesday.More >>
City officials confirmed on Thursday that an executive order from Governor Nathan Deal has increased the reward in a Moultrie Homicide investigation.More >>
City officials confirmed on Thursday that an executive order from Governor Nathan Deal has increased the reward in a Moultrie Homicide investigation.More >>
The Albany Police Department confirmed that the driver of the SUV involved in a collision with a daycare bus has been cited.More >>
The Albany Police Department confirmed that the driver of the SUV involved in a collision with a daycare bus has been cited.More >>
Participants of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Program received a special visit from city leaders on Thursday.More >>
Participants of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Program received a special visit from city leaders on Thursday.More >>