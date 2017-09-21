TCCHS student serves on state Student Advisory Council for second year

Caleb Moore will serve once again on State School Superintendent Richard Woods' Student Advisory Council. (Source: WALB)

For the second year in a row, one Thomas County Central High School student is continuing his quest to become an educator and to help positively impact the state education system.

Caleb Moore will serve once again on State School Superintendent Richard Woods' Student Advisory Council.

Moore was chosen from more than 1,500 students who also applied to serve.

He says it's exciting to continue to work on things that are important to students across the state.

"We talk about education problems that are going on in Georgia and how we can change them, for example, the No Child Left Behind Act we are taking that and redoing it. We will have a new act out in about a year or so," said Moore.

High school council members will meet October 4th this year and twice in 2018.

