Students in leadership program get lesson from Moultrie mayor

Participants of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Program received a special visit from city leaders on Thursday.

Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh spoke on the history of the city and the importance of getting involved at a young age.

The program is aimed to help young adults and students become leaders.

They also get the opportunity to learn about community and government agencies within Moultrie.

"When you talk to people from other communities you realize how fortunate we are to have such a stable community and leadership you are going to be apart of one day, and we appreciate that," said McIntosh.

About 20 students participate in the program each year.

