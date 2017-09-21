Red Cross hosts lunch and learn for Terrell Co. students

The Red Cross held a lunch and learn in Dawson, with mostly seniors from Terrell County High School. (Source: WALB)

A national disaster organization is seeking future volunteers, and they are looking to Southwest Georgia students.

It's one of the first attempts by the disaster response group to engage and train young people.

"This is something we want to do, and you will start to see more of us working with young people because we want to grow that next generation of people who are prepared in our communities," said Red Cross Southwest Georgia Executive Director Andy Brubaker.

The students learned about the importance of being prepared for emergencies and the many ways they can volunteer during a disaster.

