APD: Sisters use stolen credit card to pay off layaways, purchase items

Two Albany sisters are facing several charges after police said they used someone else's credit card at the Kmart on Dawson Road.

Police arrested Mercedes Brown and Erica Brown, who both worked at Kmart.

Police said Erica picked up a credit card that a customer dropped.

Investigators said the two took turns swiping the card and used it to pay off both of their layaways, gift cards, a basketball goal, and a trampoline.

