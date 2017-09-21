Rossini’s ‘Cinderella’ comes to Albany

The Albany Area Arts Council presents, “Rossini’s Cinderella,” Saturday, October 7, 2017, from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

The performance is brought to you by MetroPower and the Gail Bales Teen Art Camp.

The Peach State Opera, Georgia’s premiere touring opera company, will perform Rossini’s classic musical comedy, La Cenerentola (Cinderella).

Living the life of a servant, Cinderella waits hand and foot on her cruel, yet rather silly, stepsisters and wicked, pompous stepfather Don Magnico. A fateful visit by a beggar who is actually Alidoro, Prince Ramiro’s tutor, in disguise, sets in motion a series of comedic events that enable the magnanimous Cinderella to break free from repression.

From antics of the silly stepsisters to Cinderella’s forgiving nature, Cinderella has something for opera patrons of all ages. Peach State Opera’s production will be a slightly abridged, English language version of the classic making it entertaining for a broader audience as well.

All tickets are $20.00 for general admission. They can be purchased from the AAAC website.

The AAAC is partnering with Ballet Theatre South, Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County, Classical Conversations, and Dougherty County Youth Orchestra to sell tickets.

Proceeds from tickets purchased through community partners are split between the AAAC and the selling partner.

Albany Municipal Auditorium

200 North Jackson Street

Albany, GA 31701

Phone: (229) 430-3990

