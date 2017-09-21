Phoebe to offer free 3-D mammograms in October - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Phoebe to offer free 3-D mammograms in October

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Rhoda Baer/National Cancer Institute) (Source: Rhoda Baer/National Cancer Institute)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

To recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Phoebe's Carlton Breast Health Center is offering 100 free 3-D mammograms.

The screenings are free to those who are uninsured and are overdue for their annual screening.

To be considered for a free screening, you have to meet the following requirements:

  • not had a mammogram in the last 12 months
  • over the age of 40
  • not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)
  • uninsured
  • not pregnant
  • live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth
  • must have a referring physician

To schedule an appointment, call the Carlton Breast Health Center at (229) 312-4800. Scheduling for the free mammograms will begin Monday, September 25.

