Phoebe to offer free 3-D mammograms in October

To recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Phoebe's Carlton Breast Health Center is offering 100 free 3-D mammograms.

The screenings are free to those who are uninsured and are overdue for their annual screening.

To be considered for a free screening, you have to meet the following requirements:

not had a mammogram in the last 12 months

over the age of 40

not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)

uninsured

not pregnant

live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth

must have a referring physician

To schedule an appointment, call the Carlton Breast Health Center at (229) 312-4800. Scheduling for the free mammograms will begin Monday, September 25.

