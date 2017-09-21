Woman arrested after personal care home raid denied bond - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Woman arrested after personal care home raid denied bond

Michelle Oliver went before a judge on Thursday morning. (Source: WALB) Michelle Oliver went before a judge on Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A Georgia woman, facing multiple felony charges, went before a Dougherty County judge on Thursday morning. 

Michelle Oliver is charged with operating an unlicensed personal care home in Albany and exploitation and intimidation of the disabled and elderly. 

MORE: GBI makes arrest in disabled, elderly exploitation case

The GBI said they started its investigation into the apartments on South Jackson Street back in July after reports of people living there begging for food.

Albany Code Enforcement condemned some of the units because of the living conditions.

Seven elderly or disabled adults were treated after a raid and taken to licensed facilities. 

Judge John Stephenson denied Oliver bond after prosecutors said she is capable of leaving Dougherty County, or even the state. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

More charges are expected. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

