Where to celebrate Museum Day Live! in SWGA

The Thronateeska Heritage Center is one of four locations in SWGA participating (Source: WALB)

This weekend, families across the nation have an opportunity to visit some of their favorite museums, free - with a Museum Day Live! ticket.

Museum Day Live! is an annual celebration sponsored by Smithsonian magazine. This year the celebration takes place on Saturday.

Each ticket provides free admission for two people at participating museums.

Here's how it works:

Find a participating museum (you can do so below)

Download your ticket

Head to the museum on Saturday!

You can get involved on social media with the hashtags #BoundlessCuriosity and #MuseumDayLive.

