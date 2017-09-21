Where to celebrate Museum Day Live! in SWGA - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Where to celebrate Museum Day Live! in SWGA

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

This weekend, families across the nation have an opportunity to visit some of their favorite museums, free - with a Museum Day Live! ticket.

Museum Day Live! is an annual celebration sponsored by Smithsonian magazine. This year the celebration takes place on Saturday.

Each ticket provides free admission for two people at participating museums.

Here's how it works:

  • Find a participating museum (you can do so below)
  • Download your ticket
  • Head to the museum on Saturday!

You can get involved on social media with the hashtags #BoundlessCuriosity and  #MuseumDayLive.

