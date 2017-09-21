Where to celebrate Museum Day Live! in SWGA

A Georgia woman who is facing multiple felony charges went before a Dougherty County judge on Thursday morning. Michelle Oliver is charged with operating an unlicensed personal care home in Albany and exploitation and intimidation of the disabled and elderly.More >>
This weekend, families across the nation have an opportunity to visit some of their favorite museums free - with a Museum Day Live! ticket.More >>
After a successful revitalization of downtown Tifton, community leaders say they're ready to take on a new project. They're now going to focus on the Phillipsburg and Unionville neighborhood near Matt Wilson Elementary School.More >>
As the new urban planning director for the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation, Fredando "Farmer Fredo" Jackson has made it his mission to make South Georgians better gardeners.More >>
