Input needed to revitalize Matt Wilson area

After a successful revitalization of downtown Tifton, community leaders say they're ready to take on a new project.

They're now going to focus on the Phillipsburg and Unionville neighborhoods, near Matt Wilson Elementary School.

Part of the revitalization may include bringing new life to 'New Front' near 17th Street.

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said the area used to be a commercial area similar to downtown, but that space has been vacant for some time.

The mayor said there is crime in the area, as well as blighted properties. Community leaders want to see a change in the area.

They're working with Bruce Green, a consultant, to see what could be done to improve the area.

Mayor Smith said there are a number of options when it comes to the revitalization, like bringing in new businesses, improving residential spaces, and preserving the history of the neighborhood.

"This is Tifton. There is no North, South, East and West Tifton. We are all Tifton. And this is just as much a part of our community as any neighborhood or other address in the city," the mayor said.

Everyone is invited to attend the first community input meeting. It will be held on Thursday, September 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown Welcome Station in Tifton.

The mayor hopes after Thursday's meeting, leaders will have some kind of plan as to what to do next.

