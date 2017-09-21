Farmer Fredo to host 'grow your own groceries' class

The classes will be taught by Farmer Fredo (Source: WALB)

As the new urban planning director for the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation, Fredando "Farmer Fredo" Jackson has made it his mission to make South Georgians better gardeners.

Throughout the next few weeks, Farmer Fredo is offering a “Grow your own groceries” class and promises to teach people about the simple ways to grow their own produce.

With fall right around the corner, Farmer Fredo said there’s still plenty of time to grow produce for Thanksgiving. He will go through the process or setting up your own garden and take questions from participants.

The first class begins at Albany’s 229 Yoga on Saturday, September 23, at 10:30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.

If you can’t make that class, there will be others. Farmer Fredo will host a class at Victory Tabernacle Church on Saturday, September 30, at 9:00 a.m. He will be at Mark’s Greenhouses on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information on the classes, take a look at Farmer Fredo’s Facebook page .

