Farmer Fredo to host 'grow your own groceries' class - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Farmer Fredo to host 'grow your own groceries' class

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
Participants will learn how to grow their own groceries (Source: WALB) Participants will learn how to grow their own groceries (Source: WALB)
The classes will be taught by Farmer Fredo (Source: WALB) The classes will be taught by Farmer Fredo (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

As the new urban planning director for the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation, Fredando "Farmer Fredo" Jackson has made it his mission to make South Georgians better gardeners.

Throughout the next few weeks, Farmer Fredo is offering a “Grow your own groceries” class and promises to teach people about the simple ways to grow their own produce.

With fall right around the corner, Farmer Fredo said there’s still plenty of time to grow produce for Thanksgiving. He will go through the process or setting up your own garden and take questions from participants.

The first class begins at Albany’s 229 Yoga on Saturday, September 23, at 10:30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.

If you can’t make that class, there will be others. Farmer Fredo will host a class at Victory Tabernacle Church on Saturday, September 30, at 9:00 a.m. He will be at Mark’s Greenhouses on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information on the classes, take a look at Farmer Fredo’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-09-11 07:27:29 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:42 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:42:09 GMT
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>

  • Input needed to revitalize Matt Wilson area

    Input needed to revitalize Matt Wilson area

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:37 AM EDT2017-09-21 12:37:10 GMT
    Community leaders want to make some improvements to this area known as New Front (Source: WALB)Community leaders want to make some improvements to this area known as New Front (Source: WALB)

    After a successful revitalization of downtown Tifton, community leaders say they're ready to take on a new project. They're now going to focus on the Phillipsburg and Unionville neighborhood near Matt Wilson Elementary School.

    More >>

    After a successful revitalization of downtown Tifton, community leaders say they're ready to take on a new project. They're now going to focus on the Phillipsburg and Unionville neighborhood near Matt Wilson Elementary School.

    More >>

  • Farmer Fredo to host 'grow your own groceries' class

    Farmer Fredo to host 'grow your own groceries' class

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:33 AM EDT2017-09-21 12:33:30 GMT
    Participants will learn how to grow their own groceries (Source: WALB)Participants will learn how to grow their own groceries (Source: WALB)

    As the new urban planning director for the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation, Fredando "Farmer Fredo" Jackson has made it his mission to make South Georgians better gardeners.

    More >>

    As the new urban planning director for the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation, Fredando "Farmer Fredo" Jackson has made it his mission to make South Georgians better gardeners.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly