News to know for Thursday

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Good morning. Here is what you need to know to start your day.

MISSING ALBANY TRANSITIONAL CENTER INMATE

Police are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Albany Transitional Center Wednesday night. Jerome Markee Willis was last seen wearing civilian clothes near North Washington Street. Willis is 5' 10" and weighs 156 pounds. If you see him, you're asked to call 911.

EXPLOITATION OF DISABLED OR ELDERLY ADULTS

A Forsyth, Georgia woman charged with operating an unlicensed personal care home is due in court. Investigators found more than a dozen elderly or disabled persons living in what prosecutors describe as horrible conditions after raiding a number of her homes and properties including one in Albany. Oliver was arrested Tuesday at her home in Forsyth after investigators with several agencies searched a personal care facility on Flintside Drive and South Jackson Street in Albany. Officials began investigating in July when neighbors told police that residents renting from Oliver were begging for food. The investigation is still active and more charges against Oliver are expected. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.

HURRICANE MARIA HITS PUERTO RICO

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans stunned by a hurricane that crushed concrete balconies, twisted metal gates and paralyzed the island with landslides, flooding and downed trees vowed to slowly rebuild amid an economic crisis as rescue crews fanned out across the U.S. territory Thursday. The extent of the damage is unknown given that dozens of municipalities remained isolated and without communication after Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

MOSSYDALE SHOOTING

An Albany man remains in critical condition after he was shot twice at his home Wednesday. Police said Nicholas Gillison, 35, was shot in the head and the chest around 9 a.m. on Mossydale Lane. A neighbor who knew Gillison said this was a shocking event in a usually quiet neighborhood. So far, no suspects have been named. If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

Watch Today in Georgia at 5 and 6 a.m. for these stories and more.

Mobile users: You can stream Today in Georgia by tapping "Watch WALB live" in the app or by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!