Police search for missing Albany Transitional Center inmate - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Police search for missing Albany Transitional Center inmate

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jerome Markee Willis (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections/Twitter) Jerome Markee Willis (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections/Twitter)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Police are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Albany Transitional Center Wednesday night.

Jerome Markee Willis was last seen wearing civilian clothes near North Washington Street.

Willis is 5' 10" and weighs 156 pounds.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly