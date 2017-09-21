Police search for missing Albany Transitional Center inmate

Police are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Albany Transitional Center Wednesday night.

Jerome Markee Willis was last seen wearing civilian clothes near North Washington Street.

Willis is 5' 10" and weighs 156 pounds.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.

#escape Albany TC resident Jerome Willis. Last seen wearing civilian clothes near N Washington St, Albany. Call 911 pic.twitter.com/c983plCdNc — Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) September 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!