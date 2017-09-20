Phoebe, Walmart kickoff annual Children's Miracle Network fundraiser

Walmart and Sam's Club shoppers can make a donation to the Children's Miracle Network while checking out at the register.

The 30th Annual Children's Miracle Network campaign kicks off this week.

The campaign benefits patients at Phoebe Putney Hospital.

It was pushed back a few weeks so stores could raise funds for Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims.

Last year, the 18 store locations in South Georgia raised $140,000.

This year, the goal is to raise $160,000.

Phoebe Children's Network Coordinator Becca Miller said the store on Ledo Road was the highest fundraising store.

"The amount of money that we raise for the children, it gets people excited," said Walmart Zone Manager Alan Smith.

"All of the money mainly specialized equipment that can be used in our NICU, our pediatric unit, our pediatric unit, and our emergency department," Miller explained.

Last year, Phoebe was able to buy a first-ever twin NICU transporter.

One hundred percent of the donations raised for the Children's Miracle Network will stay local.

Shoppers can make donations at Walmart and Sam's Club stores from now until October 29th.

