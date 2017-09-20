Agricultural tourism growing across state

The fall is when Georgia cashes in on agricultural tourism.

One South Georgia farmer said growers who don't include agritourism in their business model could be facing trouble.

With apple orchards in North Georgia, wineries, and melon patches in South Georgia, agricultural tourism is growing across the state.

Mark Daniel, the owner of Mark's Melon Patch, said agricultural tourism allows them to directly market to the public.

They will get customers driving an hour or an hour and a half to visit them and enjoy the countryside in Terrell County.

Daniel said without the tourism aspect, the farming business could be tough and encourages farmers to utilize the tourism aspect.

"There's more places every year that fall under that umbrella of agritourism. The sky is the limit and no two places are the same so everyone comes up with their own little niche," said Daniel.

Last year, the state's tourism industry brought in $61.1 billion in business sales.

Georgia welcomed 105 million visitors and visitor spending generated more than $3.2 billion in state and local tax revenue, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The Georgia Agritourism Association said from Labor Day through mid-December is the key period for visitors to experience farm life.

