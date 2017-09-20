Theatre Albany completes renovations

Theatre Albany has completed their building renovations and is ready to welcome the audiences for their new play.

Crews have been working for about six weeks on the historic building replacing old wood, pressure washing, and installing a new handicap ramp and updating landscaping.

Gary Unger on the board of Theatre Albany said these updates and renovations will hopefully impact the community as well.

"I think people are going to see a new refreshing look not only outside but inside the theatre," said Unger.

Theatre Albany has all of its shows in the same building since 1964.

Their new show Beauty and the Beast opens this weekend.

