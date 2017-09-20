Protect yourself against West Nile

According to the CDC, Georgia had 26 cases of West Nile this season.

Due to our hot and wet climate here in South Georgia, it can be a breeding spot for mosquitoes who carry the virus.

Charles Ruis, Public Health Director for Southwest Georgia Health District, said the best way to avoid getting West Nile is to protect yourself by wearing long sleeves, long pants a hat, and proper shoes covering as much skin as possible.

Another effective way is to wear insect repellent.

"If we use mosquito repellent particularly that contains the chemical DEET in it," said Ruis.

Ruis also said mosquito can easily get in windows and doors so make sure you have screens on your windows and doors if you keep them open at night.

