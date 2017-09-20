Additional charges filed after victim dies in Coffee County shooting

A man is dead and a woman is facing more charges after a domestic dispute led to a shooting according to the Coffee County Police Department's Facebook page.

Investigators said Jasmine Williams was arrested and charged after Gregory Swinson, 25, was shot on Saturday.

According to the incident report, Williams told deputies she hit him in the head with a pistol during an argument and the gun went off.

Police said Swinson was taken to Coffee Regional Hospital and then transported to Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

According to the post by the police department, officials were told on Wednesday that Swinson was unable to recover from his injuries and passed away at Memorial Hospital.

Williams was originally arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police said that investigators have now obtained additional warrants, charging Williams with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to the police department's Facebook post, Williams is still booked in the Coffee County Jail.

