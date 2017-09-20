Analysis: Support and opposition to the the proposed Lee Co. hospital

The hospital will be located on the Lee-Dougherty Co. line (Source: WALB)

Different groups and people have filed letters (Source: WALB)

The proposed Lee County Medical Center has attracted both outspoken supporters and opponents.

Some of those people have formally submitted their opinions to the Georgia Department of Community Health.

That's the agency that will ultimately decide whether to approve the project, awarding or denying it a Certificate of Need.

WALB records requests show there have been a total of fifteen letters filled in support of the Lee County hospital, while five have been filed in opposition.

Those letters in support of the project primarily come from residents of Lee, Dougherty and Worth County.

An orthopedic surgeon, who works at Musculoskelatal Associates in Albany is among them.

Many project supporters write to say the new hospital would create more choices for them.

On the other hand, organizations that the Department of Community Health lists as competitors like Crisp Regional, Colquitt Regional, and the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals have stated they believe the proposal would be harmful to patient care and the regional economy.

Dougherty County and a resident of the county have also filed formal opposition to the project.

MORE:

+Dougherty Co. leader concerned over proposed Lee Co. hospital; Lee Co. responds

+Dougherty Co. commission votes to oppose Lee Co. hospital

+Crisp Regional Hospital files letter of opposition to Lee Co. Medical Center

+Lee Co. medical center faces more opposition

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!