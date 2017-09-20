Analysis: Support and opposition to the proposed Lee Co. hospital

The hospital will be located on the Lee-Dougherty Co. line (Source: WALB)

The proposed Lee County Medical Center has attracted both outspoken supporters and opponents.

Some of those people have formally submitted their opinions to the Georgia Department of Community Health.

That's the agency that will ultimately decide whether to approve the project, awarding or denying it a Certificate of Need.

WALB records requests show there have been a total of fifteen letters filled in support of the Lee County hospital, while five have been filed in opposition.

Those letters in support of the project primarily come from residents of Lee, Dougherty and Worth County.

An orthopedic surgeon, who works at Musculoskelatal Associates in Albany is among them.

Many project supporters write to say the new hospital would create more choices for them.

On Thursday, the Leesburg City Council members voted to submit a resolution of approval.

City council members voted unanimously to officially support the controversial hospital proposal.

And they will now submit the resolution to the Georgia Department of Community Health.

Member Bobby Wilson was very vocal at the meeting.

He said South Georgia needs the hospital.

Wilson stated the competition the hospital would provide is vital to the continued growth and future of Lee County and Leesburg.

"In my judgment whether it's Phoebe or whatever they call it. They more or less have a monopoly on the area here and in all business competition causes us to do better," Wilson remarked.

But Wilson made it very clear he wasn't trying to bash Phoebe Putney Hospital but he believed the county needs the proposed Lee County Medical Center given how quickly the city and the county have grown.

Leesburg city council members plan to send off the resolution to Georgia Department of Community Health on Monday.

On the other hand, organizations that the Department of Community Health lists as competitors like Crisp Regional, Colquitt Regional, and the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals have stated they believe the proposal would be harmful to patient care and the regional economy.

Dougherty County and a resident of the county have also filed a formal opposition to the project.

