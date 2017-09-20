Wild Adventures rhino paints for World Rhino Day

Graham is an 18-year-old Indian rhino that weighs 5000 lbs. (Source: WALB)

If you're looking for some exclusive artwork to add to your collection, Wild Adventures will be auctioning off a special batch of paintings on Saturday.

Graham the rhinoceros painted two vibrant pieces of art.

Those paintings will be auctioned off to raise money for World Rhino Day.

Graham is an 18-year-old Indian rhino that weighs 5,000 pounds.

Graham's favorite foods are apples and bananas.

Wild Adventures Trainer Lisa Henderson said that all five species of rhinos are critically endangered and that Graham is one of a kind.

"He's very, very special and takes commands very well. Easy to train, easy to spend time with," said Henderson. "I think all the other keepers can agree that he's just a really good animal to work with. He has a lot of personality, as you can see."

Wild Adventures will be raffling off $1 tickets for the paintings and taking donations.

All proceeds will go to the International Rhino Foundation which works to end poaching and extend the overall life of rhinos.

