Morningside Elem. teachers take on APD in basketball game

The Albany Police Department took on the Morningside Elementary School teachers in a basketball game.

Aside from trying to win--Morningside's mission was to promote positive behavior to its students.

It wasn't all hoops at the Personal Behavior Intervention School kickoff game.

During halftime 19 model students of the month were honored.

There was also speeches from APD as well as volunteers from the Albany State Business school.

Of course the big draw was the action on the court.

"What it does it it shows the kids that the teachers are human too and so are the police department and everybody's here for the same mission, being positive," said PBIS coach Travis Terry.

Unfortunately the teachers came up short on their homecourt to APD.

The officers took the win 76-66.

