Thomas Co. receives $1 million grant for Pathways building improvements

Big upgrades are coming to the Thomas County Pathways building, which currently serves several school districts.

The Pathways program gives one-on-one education to students with special needs.

The school system will renovate three buildings with a facilities grant through the Georgia Department of Education.

One million dollars in grant funding will soon help to renovate the pathways program buildings here at Thomas County schools.

The program serves eight school systems in South Georgia.

"We're all excited about what's coming ahead," said Jeanene Williams, Director of Pathways program.

Come January, the old Thomas County High School building that was built back in the 1950's will be upgraded, adding better facilities for the Pathways program.

"The building and the campus mean a lot to Thomas county residents. I graduated from here, many of my classmates are glad that the building isn't being torn down and it's continuing to be used," said Dusty Kornegay, Superintendent.

The pathways program at Thomas County currently serves students from Thomas County, Thomasville and Grady County.

Many of the students have special education needs and this building allows them to get one of one education.

"We have a lot of space but it's not necessarily tailored to meet our needs. We will be able to group kids differently so we will have flexible grouping options," said Williams.

Other improvements will be sensory and calm down areas, more office space for counseling, and new bathrooms inside each building.

"Having them inside is gonna save a lot of time, they will be close, and certainly the newer upgrades will be great too," said Williams.

School board leaders said receiving grants that help improve the schools and level of education for students is important.

"We very aggressively seek grants every time we have an opportunity. It allows us to stretch our local dollars. Those dollars are always limited," said Kornegay.

The project construction will begin in January, they will be relocated kids on campus.

They will continue with normal classes, of course with any project there may be growing pains but staff is excited for the end result.

