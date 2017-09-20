ASU making adjustments following season's first loss

There's value in the lessons learned from losing football games, but there's no two ways to slice it--nobody likes being defeated.

The Albany State football team (2-1) is dealing with its first loss of the year, a 34-27 defeat at the hands of North Greenville (2-1).

The Golden Rams got back to work this week, and Gabe Giardina said they had their best practice of the year Tuesday.

He's enjoyed their response to coming up short in front of the home crowd.

Now he and his coaching staff are making adjustments.

The defense had no answer for the 266 rushing yards from the Crusaders. Giardina says fatigue came into play.

"We've got to get a bit deeper on the defensive line," admitted Giardina before Wednesday's practice. "We didn't play enough guys last week so we got tired. That's part of our problem we didn't play enough linebackers either. We got to play more guys, we've got to win with numbers, we've got to win with numbers. You trust a lot of guys but everybody gets tired in games and so you've got to start developing some young players. "

The loss dropped the Golden Rams from number 16 to outside of the top 25.

They can likely re-enter the national rankings with a bounce back win over West Georgia (2-1) Saturday night in Carrollton.

