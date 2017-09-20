BPS receives equipment from Firehouse Subs grant

Bainbridge Public Safety firefighters now have brand new equipment that could help save lives.

Extrication equipment was purchased with a $23,130 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The much-needed equipment will be used to free victims who are trapped in a vehicle following a crash.

"All the equipment these tools are replacing are 20 years old. The new types of steel they are building cars with is a lot stronger and our old cutters wouldn't cut," said Doyle Welch, Fire Chief.

This is the second time the department has applied for the grant and it's excited to now be a recipient.

