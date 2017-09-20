WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/20/17): Kimbrough was a TD machine

Shaundarious Kimbrough had a Jerome Bettis-style game.

It seemed like every time he touched the ball, he went for 6, and comparisons to the bus is an easy route to winning player of the week.

Lee county's junior running back Kimbrough is the Albany Area WALB player of the week.

He had four touchdowns Friday night and did so on just seven carries.

His Trojans blew out Luella 57-7 in Leesburg to improve to 5-0.

Kimbrough's performance doubled his season touchdown total from four to eight.

Much of his success can be credited to the great field position the defense would set up for him.

It's also a testament to the grind he put in this offseason.

"I've been working so hard all summer," said the junior runningback. "So once I strapped up that night I just knew I was fixing to go on ahead and do my thing and go off. God just made it work."

Kimbrough is the second Trojan to win the award so far this season.

You can catch he and Lee County at Thomas County Central Friday night.

