GBI makes arrest in disabled, elderly exploitation case

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation made an arrest in a multi-county investigation of the exploitation of disabled or elderly adults.

Michelle Oliver, 39, was arrested Tuesday after investigators with several agencies searched a personal care facility in Albany.

According to officials, the investigation began in July when neighbors told police that residents renting from Oliver were begging for food.

During the search at the homes at South Jackson Street and Flintside Drive, seven disabled or elderly adults were found. They were treated by EMS and Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities and relocated to licensed facilities.

The apartments were condemned by Albany Code Enforcement because of the living conditions.

When officials searched Oliver's home in Forsyth and a residence connected to Oliver in Macon, seven additional elderly or disabled adults were found. They were all relocated.

Oliver is facing charges for exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents (felony); neglect of a disabled adult, elder person, and resident (felony); and for operating an unlicensed personal care home (misdemeanor).

The investigation is still active and more charges against Oliver are expected. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.

The Assistant District Attorney for Dougherty County said that officials are bringing Oliver back to Dougherty County with plans that she will make her first appearance before a judge after she arrives.

