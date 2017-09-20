GBI makes arrest in disabled, elderly exploitation case

Bainbridge Public Safety firefighters now have brand new equipment that could help save lives.More >>
Bainbridge Public Safety firefighters now have brand new equipment that could help save lives.More >>
The peanut industry experts said this year's crop is going to help boost South Georgia's economy. That's because growers are anticipating it will be an above average yield crop and an above average quality.More >>
The peanut industry experts said this year's crop is going to help boost South Georgia's economy. That's because growers are anticipating it will be an above average yield crop and an above average quality.More >>
A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer then stole the man's green chile cheeseburger before dashing away.More >>
A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer then stole the man's green chile cheeseburger before dashing away.More >>
A Valdosta woman is facing over 70 felony charges after being accused of turning in timesheets for work she didn't do.More >>
A Valdosta woman is facing over 70 felony charges after being accused of turning in timesheets for work she didn't do.More >>