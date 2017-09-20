Strong peanut yield expected to boost rural economy

Don Koehler is the Executive Director of the Georgia Peanut Commission. (Source: WALB)

Growers are anticipating it will be an above average yield for the peanut crop. (Source: WALB)

The peanut industry experts said this year's crop is going to help boost South Georgia's economy.

That's because growers are anticipating it will be an above average yield crop and an above average quality.

In turn that means farmers will have more money in their pockets this year and economists said more of that money will be spent locally.

The Executive Director of the Georgia Peanut commission Don Koehler said farmers will also take what they've learned this year and use it to better their crops in the years to come.

"You look at the things you did that work and then you do those better. A lot of that is timing," explained Koehler. "The best farmers are the ones that do things the most on time."

The prices of peanuts and peanut butter won't be impacted this year.

Most farmers have already signed contracts at set prices.

