Valdosta woman faces 71 charges of fraud, forgery

A Valdosta woman is facing over 70 felony charges after being accused of turning in timesheets for work she did not do. (Source: Leon County Jail)

A Valdosta woman is facing over 70 felony charges after being accused of turning in timesheets for work she didn't do.

An investigation began when a manager at Nurse Spring, a company that provides nurses and assistants to medical facilities, contacted the Tallahassee Police Department.

The manager told the officer he discovered that an employee, June Samuel, turned in timesheets for work she did not do.

Samuel was supposed to work from November 28, 2016 to December 25, 2016, but only worked December 24 and 25.

According to the manager's statements in the document, Samuel admitted to lying, telling him in a text that she would write a statement and make arrangements to pay the money back.

According to the manager, she also told him that she did not forge any other timesheets.

"Originally, the company was not going to prosecute," the investigator wrote, "however, the company discovered Samuel forged other timesheets and was paid for work she did not do."

The company provided the investigator with copies of the forged timesheets totaling 35. All-in-all, Samuel was paid $5,900.

A manager at another facility also noted that the signatures on the time slips were either spelled incorrectly or weren't staff names at all.

The manager at Nurse Spring told officers that Samuel was supposed to meet with him, but she never showed up.

As a result of the initial investigation, a warrant was issued for Samuel's arrest. She was taken into custody on Wednesday.

She is facing 35 charges of forgery, 35 charges of fraud, and one charge of grand theft $5,000 or more/less than $10,000, all of which are third-degree felonies.

Copyright 2017 WALB and WTXL. All rights reserved.