Douglas PD issues lookout for wanted man

The Douglas Police Department wants to find Derrious Rakeem 'Rock' Carter, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

There are active warrants for his arrest including two counts of Aggravated Assault and a Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear. More charges are pending.

Carter is a 27-year-old black man, 5’ 08” tall, and weighing about 145 pounds. He is known to drive a black 2004 model BMW 530I, with a Georgia license plate RII0386.

Douglas PD said that Carter has made numerous threats through social media and has made it known that he is armed.

Anyone assisting Carter by providing him shelter or any other type assistance to evade capture will be arrested.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Derrious Rakeem Carter is asked to contact the Douglas Police Dept. at 912-384-2222, the Douglas Police Department’s Tips Line at 912-260-3600, or dial 911.

Information can also be shared thru the Douglas Police Department’s FaceBook page:

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!