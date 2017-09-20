Was Albany ready for Irma?

The Civic Center in downtown Albany served as an emergency shelter during Irma. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County residents earned high praise for their preparedness for tropical Storm Irma from the area's Emergency Management Agency Director, before and during the storm.

More than 500 people sought shelter in Albany, as Hurricane Irma roared through Florida, and approached Southwest Georgia.

At one point, forecasters thought it had the potential of reaching the region as an unprecedented Category Two Hurricane, with winds up to 110 miles-per-hour.

Dougherty County's long-serving EMA Director Ron Rowe said the community was more prepared for Irma than any other prior storm.

"People really paid attention. They got their water, their disaster kits were ready. I think because of January, their awareness was heightened, and it really paid off in this case," said Rowe.

The Emergency Operation Center in Albany was open for a week, five of those days it was fully operational, 24-hours a day.

