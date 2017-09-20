Albany leader has a personal stake in SWGA diabetes education - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany leader has a personal stake in SWGA diabetes education

Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard. (Source: WALB) Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard. (Source: WALB)
Getting a blood glucose check. (Source: WALB) Getting a blood glucose check. (Source: WALB)
A diabetes town hall is Saturday in Albany. (Source: WALB) A diabetes town hall is Saturday in Albany. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A City of Albany leader has a personal stake when it comes to educating folks on diabetes.  

Commissioner Jon Howard said some of the highest diabetes rates in the city are found in his ward, and he is hosting a diabetes town hall meeting Saturday, October 23, 2017.

Certified diabetes educator Heather O'Connor, R. N. with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be the speaker.

"I have a high glucose level myself. We have got to try to crack this cookie, and educate folks that diabetes is a serious issue," said Howard.

The Diabetes Town Hall meeting is at 10:00 a.m. at the East Albany Community Center, at 1721 East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

Howard said that diabetes is a major health issue in Southwest Georgia, and he wants everyone who might be at risk for the disease to attend the meeting and learn how to minimize the chances of developing this life-altering disease.

