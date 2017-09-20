Still time to register for Camp HEAL

There are just three weeks left to register for Archbold's Camp HEAL. (Source: WALB)

Camp HEAL is a day camp sponsored by Hospice of Southwest Georgia and is free of charge to children ages 6–17 who are dealing with the death of a loved one.

Camper registration is open until October 9th.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help work the camp. Those applications are due September 29th.

According to Archbold staff, Camp HEAL allows participants to share their experience and form new friendships.

Campers will also have the opportunity to learn more about grief while receiving bereavement support from trained professionals and hospice volunteers in a safe environment.

The camp will be held on October 21st at Camp Piney Woods in Thomasville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

