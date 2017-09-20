Bainbridge utility crews focus on safety

On Wednesday, Georgia Power and utility crews from Bainbridge spent the day talking about safety on the job.

This comes just days after Tropical Storm Irma left thousands without power and hundreds of trees and powerlines down.

The group learned about how to safely respond to power lines down and trees down on lines.

Organizers said safety tips are always valuable reminders for these crews especially after several storms have come through the area in the past two years

