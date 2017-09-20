Albany police to host child safety seat check

Albany police want to make sure children are properly restrained in a car (Source: WALB)

Albany police are urging parents to make sure their children are properly secured-- every time they're in a car.

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week, and police are taking the occasion to tell parents that it's important to choose the proper car seat, based on your child's height and weight.

Experts also recommend keeping children in the back seat until they're 13.

"There's nothing worse than going to an accident, and a child either being a fatality from an accident, or severely injured, based on not having the safety things that they need to keep them safe in case there is an accident," said Officer Dillard Glover.

Albany Police will host a child safety seat check on Wednesday.

It will be at Harvey's Supermarket on West Gordon Avenue from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Police will show parents how to install car seats properly.

