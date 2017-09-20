Victim identified after Albany shooting on Mossydale Lane

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times (Source: WALB)

Officials have identified the victim of the shooting on Mossydale Lane.

The Albany Police Department responded to a shooting on Mossydale Lane, off Gillionville Road, Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 10:00 a.m.

Nicholas Gillison, 35, was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

Neighbors said they were extremely worried when they saw police lining the streets of their neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Herman Wesley worked for Gillison for years and lives right down the street.

"When somebody you know, even when you're not close but you know them. It's scary. It hits close to home," he said.

Albany police said Gillison was shot in the head and in the chest.

"From what I knew about Nick, he was a good guy," said Wesley. "I wouldn't have a clue why anyone would want to do this type of thing to him."

Wesley did landscaping on Gillison's yard for years.

He said he was working on the house across the street from Gillison's house Wednesday morning.

He said everything appeared to be normal.

But a couple hours later, Wesley saw blue lights parked along the streets.

"I was anxious," said Wesley. "I got out and went down the street where I saw the cars. I asked the policemen what was going on, but they wouldn't give any information."

Police put up evidence markers around the house.

A neighbor told Wesley another neighbor saw Gillison in the front yard bleeding and called 911 immediately.

Wesley said he's sad to hear about the shooting, but not very surprised.

"It's everywhere now. I mean anywhere you go, you have this type of crime," said Wesley. "You just have to be aware and keep your eyes open and be aware of your surroundings."

They don't have a suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

Officials are not giving any potential suspect information at this time, but said that updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

