Victim identified after Mossydale Lane shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times (Source: WALB)

Officials have identified the victim of the shooting on Mossydale Lane.

The Albany Police Department responded to a shooting on Mossydale Lane, off Gillionville Road, Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 10:00 a.m.

Nicholas Gillison, 35, was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

A neighbor said Gillison was able to get out of the home after being shot, and another neighbor found him bleeding, and called 911.

Officials are not giving any potential suspect information at this time, but said that updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Albany Police Department or CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!