Mom charged with leaving kids alone makes first court appearance

An Albany mother whose two-year-old child was found on an East Albany street in the middle of the night made her first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Judge John Salter granted Alianta Lee, 27, a $6,000 bond. Albany police arrested Lee at her home on Whittlesey Court around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

A person on Wetherbee Court found Lee's two-year-old daughter partially dressed and crying, around midnight on Tuesday.

Lee is charged with six counts of reckless conduct, one for each of her six children under the age of 12 who police said were left alone overnight.

The children said Lee gave them a pizza and left an 11-year-old in charge.

Lee told police she was on her way back from the store when her daughter wandered away.

The judge also ordered Lee not to have contact with her children except under the terms and conditions as set by the Department of Family and Children Services.

