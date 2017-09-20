News anchor gets up close to apartment alligator

WALB's Cade Fowler got up close and personal with an alligator in an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The gator was found this morning outside a unit at The Gardens Apartments in Albany off Whispering Pines Road, near Slappey Boulevard. Neighbors think he was eying a cat.

A WALB viewer said that a woman saw the animal on her front porch when she was about to send her children to school.

A ranger from the Department of Natural Resources is on the way to deal with the alligator.

Two years ago, an alligator took up residence in nearby Lake Loretta, off Dawson Road.

There is a large holding pond, and a creek adjacent to the Whispering Pines apartment complex. Various ditches also connect this area to the Flint River.

