Albany State ranks among nation's top HBCUs

Albany State University staff said the recent consolidation helped the university rank among the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

According to U.S. News and World Report 2018 list, Albany State was ranked as the top public HBCU in the state ahead of both Fort Valley and Savannah State University.

ASU came in at number 27 nationally among all private and public HBCUs.

The rankings are based on graduation and retention rates, peer assessments, student-to-faculty ratio, admission test scores, the strength of the faculty, and alumni giving.

University leaders said the consolidation strengthened the university and they hope to continue to move up in the rankings.

"We have an aggressive recruiting strategy where we're going out and telling these story and getting kids around this region, around this city. So we're looking forward to being even higher this year," said ASU Spokesperson Denise Ward.

School leaders said showcasing students' work to the community and providing internship and study abroad opportunities make the school more attractive.

