EDC survey to help South Georgia businesses impacted by Irma

Some South Georgia businesses were hit hard financially when they had to shut down because of Tropical Storm Irma.

Albany Fish Company had to close their doors. That's seven percent of their business for the month.

"It slowed down business for the whole for the week and a little bit it's started to catch back up. It's just starting to get back right," said owner Glenn Singfield.

Local businesses are impacted heavily when there is a storm or natural disaster.

"People don't realize how much it does. Not only does it affect your day to day business but if you are getting fresh stuff in from coastal cities, it stops that production," said Singfield.

The Economic Commission partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to help local businesses like Albany Fish Company that were impacted by the storm.

President of Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission, Justin Strickland, said this is to help businesses.

"In an effort to be customer service oriented and reaching out to our businesses and making sure that they have the tools they need to be successful, we thought it would be a good idea to initiate another survey," said Strickland.

This survey was sent by email on Monday but if businesses didn't find it they can stop into the EDC office or through their social media.

"If there's opportunities we see that we can help we will provide that to those businesses," said Strickland.

And Strickland wants businesses to know they stand behind them.

"The EDC and the Chamber are here to support them. They may need help but may not know where to get it, hopefully with our network we can help provide a link to a resource that might be able to help a business that's been impacted," said Strickland.

The EDC will be accepting survey submissions until September 29, 2017.

You can fill out the online survey on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!