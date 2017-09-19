Albany Museum of Art to move downtown

Albany Museum of Art leaders continue pushing forward with plans to move downtown, just three weeks after reopening following January Storm repairs.

Museum officials said they are making progress with the proposed downtown move.

They hope this will make for a better downtown experience, with Albany having many amenities in one location.

The Albany Chamber of Commerce held their monthly business after hours at the Albany Art Museum, where museum officials sought community support.

President of the Board Of Trustees Ripley Bell said this was a great way to get people back in the museum to see their exhibits.

"Hopefully they will be able to go back to their clients, their customers, their employees and show them the value of the museum to the community," said Bell.

Museum officials said they hope to be at the downtown location within the next two years.

