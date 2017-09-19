Albany murder trial closing arguments scheduled to begin Wednesday

Closing arguments in the 2016 murder trial of a Columbus man are scheduled to start Wednesday morning in the Dougherty County Superior Court.

Eugene Grant III is charged with the shooting death of a man outside of an East Albany Sports bar.

The murder trial for Grant has been held for the last five days.

Grant is charged with shooting and killing Tony Carter, 40, in the parking lot of the Applejax Sports Bar on East Broad Avenue in March of 2016.

Prosecutors in the trial claim Grant felt Carter disrespected him in front of his girlfriend and family members when the two got into an argument in the bar. According to prosecutors, that's when Grant got a gun from his car and laid in wait until Carter left the bar and shot him.

Grant's lawyer argued the shooting was in self-defense.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 Wednesday morning.

