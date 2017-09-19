Albany murder trial closing arguments scheduled to begin Wednesday

An Albany mother has been arrested after her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering the street late Monday night.More >>
An Albany mother has been arrested after her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering the street late Monday night.More >>
Closing arguments in the 2016 murder trial of a Columbus man are scheduled to start Wednesday morning in the Dougherty County Superior Court.More >>
Closing arguments in the 2016 murder trial of a Columbus man are scheduled to start Wednesday morning in the Dougherty County Superior Court.More >>
The debris removal process has been quite difficult in Lowndes County after Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
The debris removal process has been quite difficult in Lowndes County after Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
The Valdosta community will now be able to take advantage of free services provided by grad students at Valdosta State University.More >>
The Valdosta community will now be able to take advantage of free services provided by grad students at Valdosta State University.More >>