TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/19/17): Indians ride defense to win over Clinch

The only team to hold Clinch county's offense to under 10 points in the past three seasons was Macon County in last year's state championship.

Irwin County changed that, and that's why they're the WALB team of the week.

Irwin County's defense was dominant in the 21-7 win over Clinch County Friday night.

The Indians intercepted the Panthers first two passes of the game allowing the offense a large margin for error.

Clinch County had won the past two against Irwin County, including the 2015 state title game.

This win cements Irwin County as a legitimate state title contender in Single-A, but as Buddy Nobles said before the game--you can't win the state title in the ides of September.

