Lowndes Co. adjusts burning ordinance to allow cleanup after Irma

The debris removal process has been quite difficult in Lowndes County after Tropical Storm Irma.

County officials have now amended the burning ordinance until October 1.

Residents can burn yard trash any day until then, as long as they have a free burning permit from the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Interim Fire Chief Ashley Tye said this time should help rid communities of debris, but people should be cautious and courteous.

"Be considerate. If you have elderly neighbors that the smoke is going to affect them, at least let them know that you're going to be burning," said Tye.

Any burn piles must be at least 100 feet from neighboring homes.

Tye said to keep water hoses nearby and call 911 if the fire gets too big.

