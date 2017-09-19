Review of Valdosta curfew ordinance rescheduled for October

Originally, a review of the curfew ordinance in Valdosta was set for September 7, that has now been pushed to a later date. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta City Council has rescheduled a review for proposed changes to the city's teen curfew ordinance.

Officials now plan to do that review on October 19.

The review was originally set for September 7, but it was canceled because of Tropical Storm Irma.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said that the extra time has given him a chance to reach common ground with the city manager.

The new proposal has a first offense warning, and in the event of a second offense, the parents and children would take a class.

"We don't think it's right just to write someone a citation or send someone to court and forget about them. Every circumstance is different. That's what we're waiting on," explained Childress.

Childress said the teen curfew will still have a fine component, but it will only be implicated after the first two warnings.

