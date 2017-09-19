VSU clinic offers free therapy sessions

VSU's Family Works is now offering a walk-in therapy clinic where students and community members can see a therapist. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Valdosta can now receive free therapy provided by VSU grad students. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta community will now be able to take advantage of free services provided by grad students at Valdosta State University.

VSU's Family Works is now offering a walk-in therapy clinic where students and community members can see a therapist.

Students and community members can receive one hour therapy sessions free of charge.

Therapy will be available from 1-5 p.m. on Mondays.

Program Director Tabitha McCoy said the clinic saw a need for people wanting to be able to be seen without appointments.

"It gives clients more flexibility. One of the things that we're big on here is we don't turn anyone away for their inability to pay," said McCoy.

The clinic is run by grad students in their second year.

McCoy said that those students are monitored and critiqued during their therapy sessions.

People have the option to schedule an appointment with a therapist as well.

Family Works focuses on a variety of illnesses, from anxiety and depression to families seeking guidance through a divorce.

McCoy encourages people to take advantage of this free service.

"Research shows that people can be helped during a single session and that a lot of times, people do leave single sessions feeling a lot better about what they came in for," explained McCoy.

McCoy said that students and community members are welcome to come as many times as they'd like, free of charge, but only on Mondays.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!