Valdosta officer ticketed after early morning wreck

A Valdosta officer was cited after a wreck when he was responding to a call. (Source: WALB)

A Valdosta police officer was involved in a traffic accident while responding to a burglary in progress call early Tuesday morning.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, the officer pulled out onto the road just before 5 a.m. and forgot to turn on his headlights.

VPD said that as the officer drove east down Park Avenue a car made a turn in front of the officer from the middle turn lane.

The two vehicles crashed into each other, leaving both drivers with minor injuries.

The officer was given a ticket.

"I think there's a perception out there to the public, if the police write tickets to others but won't write themselves tickets or won't hold each other accountable, and we did in this case," said Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress.

Childress said that the citation was issued for failing to turn on his lights.

The officer was also mandated to take a drug test.

