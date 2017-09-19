GEMA teams expected in Albany Thursday

A tree fell, and this roof was damaged during Tropical Storm Irma on Society Avenue. (Source: WALB)

This home on Martha Street in East Albany was damaged during Irma. (Source: WALB)

Teams from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency will be in Albany Thursday, helping assess the damage caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

The damage could be greater in Dougherty County than initially thought. That's because hundreds of people report some level of damage to their property.

More than 7,000 people visited the Albany P.O.D. (Point of Distribution) following Tropical Storm Irma, collecting emergency food and supplies.

"When we did the P.O.D. last week behind the Civic Center we had about 300 people come through with self-reported damages, so we are requesting that GEMA representatives come in," said Dougherty County's EMA Director Ron Rowe.

GEMA's visit Thursday will be similar in style to their assessment following January's storms and tornadoes. Teams comprised of state and local officials will fan out across the county to evaluate and categorize Irma damages.

"There are four categories they look at: Destroyed, Major, Minor and Affected. Most of ours will be Minor or Affected (damages)," explained Rowe. "We do have a couple homes where the tree actually fell into the home, and those we would consider Major damage by the definition. We have not seen any total Destroyed homes yet."

Rowe said Dougherty County's EMA team has completed their preliminary assessments, visiting 40 properties. The vast majority of what they have seen falls under minor or affected damage, according to Rowe.

"The prediction of Irma the entire time it was a hurricane was questionable so we prepared for the worst and hoped for the best, and I think for the scenario, we got the best we could get," said Rowe.

"But, there is some damage in the community, and we want to make sure we cover all we can."

There are no dollar figure damage estimates for Dougherty County yet.

