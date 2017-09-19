Southwest Georgia ShowCAES expects 200 potential students, families

On Tuesday night, more than 200 students and parents are learning more about UGA Tifton.

UGA Tifton Admissions is hosting its annual Southwest Georgia ShowCAES at its conference center.

It is spelled CAES for College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

Bulldog students, alumni and staff will be informing prospective students about financial aid and admissions.

Katie Murray, UGA Tifton Admissions Counselor, said participants will eat dinner before first-year, transfer, and graduate students attend breakout sessions tailored for their needs.

"My goal for tonight is to get students to see the wide array of opportunities available to them in the College of Agricultural and Environmental sciences." said Murray.

Murray said the next ShowCAES event is on Thursday evening for Southeast Georgia students.

That will be in Lyons.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!